Villani, Stars staying present amid precipitation

Having waited more than a week to win, let alone complete, a match in Rebel WBBL|06, the Melbourne Stars are understandably not looking too far ahead this season.

Sydney's wet weather of the past 10 days eased just enough on Sunday for the Stars to fully flex their muscles and comprehensively beat the Hobart Hurricanes by eight wickets at Drummoyne Oval.

Set 90 for victory after English recruits Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver evenly shared six wickets, opening bat Elyse Villani ensured the run chase was wrapped as quickly as possible with a 32-ball unbeaten 51.

Villani's knock followed a golden duck in against the Renegades, which was one of just 126 deliveries the Stars had contested in their first three games as rain washed out each match.

Given the volatile weather (which remains mixed for the upcoming week of matches), Villani says the Stars are only worried about their next match against the Adelaide Strikers tomorrow in Blacktown.

"It's such a cliché at the moment but with the weather around and how the tournament has started it's really important just to focus on the next ball and the next game," Villani told cricket.com.au yesterday.

"We had a great win today and we're looking to carry that on to the next game.

"You just don't know what's going to happen with the way that it's all started but the most important thing is controlling the controllables and keep enjoying it along the way."

While the Stars have been confined to the dressing room and the WBBL Village, the Victorian members of the squad have been enjoying the independence having been stuck in lockdown before entering the player hub.

But as Villani points out, her teammates have to make sure they don't burn too much gas in the Village between game days.

"It's actually been the most freedom we've had in months.

"You kind of get carried away with all the activities and the people who created the hub have done a great job.

"It's just about monitoring your energy levels as individuals and we've got a great team that we can chill out and relax but we can also enjoy a bit more fun down at the bar and on the table tennis tables and the basketball court as well."