Men's Ashes 2023

England stick with Bairstow, no Foakes for Old Trafford

England have made the call to retain the out-of-form Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps in the fourth Ashes Test, naming an unchanged squad for Old Trafford

AAP

12 July 2023, 01:23 AM AEST

