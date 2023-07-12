England stick with Bairstow, no Foakes for Old Trafford

England have resisted the urge to bring in Ben Foakes for the fourth Ashes Test, and will instead stick with the out-of-form Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps.

The hosts on Tuesday confirmed an unchanged 14-man squad for next Wednesday's Old Trafford Test, with Ollie Robinson still some hope to play despite back spasms.

Robinson left the field midway through his 12th over on day one at Headingley and while he didn't bowl again, he did return to the field on day three.

James Anderson is also there after being left out of the Headingley win, and is expected to return to the XI for his hometown Test with captain Ben Stokes suggesting that Anderson's omission in Leeds was "'a good chance for Jimmy to rest up and then get ready to charge in from the Jimmy Anderson end at Old Trafford next week."

But it is the lack of a second specialist wicketkeeper in England's squad that is of most interest.

While Bairstow made a run-a-ball 78 on the opening day of the Ashes, his average has dropped to 23.5 for the series.

His wicketkeeping has become a far more significant issue, dropping a further three catches in the Headingley Test to take his number of missed chances for the series to six.

Foakes last played for England in New Zealand in February, but has been the unlucky man squeezed out of the team since Bairstow returned from a broken leg.

England fourth Test squad: Ben Stokes (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood