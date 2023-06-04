Men's Ashes 2023

England reveal Ashes squad amid Stokes knee worry

The England captain brushed off concerns over his troublesome knee as the hosts named an unchanged squad to face Australia in the first two Ashes Tests

Louis Cameron in London

4 June 2023, 07:14 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

