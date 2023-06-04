England reveal Ashes squad amid Stokes knee worry

England skipper Ben Stokes brushed off concerns over his chronic knee injury as his side trampled Ireland in an Ashes warm-up and named an unchanged squad to face Australia later this month.

There were no new faces in the hosts' 16-man squad for the first two Ashes Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s, despite Stokes tweaking his troublesome left knee on Saturday amid several other injury worries in the England camp.

England squad for first two Ashes Tests: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

"I think (we are ready for the Ashes). There is not much more we can do," said Stokes, who is among a number of England players who will play golf in Scotland while Australia take on India in the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

Stokes became the first captain to not bowl, bat, or keep wicket in a Test match, but he did take a catch in the 10-wicket win inside three days which saw him land awkwardly and raise concerns over a longstanding injury that has limited him to just one over in the last three months.

"My weight went on the inside of my knee, like I hyper-extended," said Stokes, who did bowl in the warm-up before play on day three at Lord's.

"I didn't quite see it so had to adjust myself and landed on my left leg and it twisted in a really strange way. It was fine, I just don't know what really happened. It was one of those things – but I am 32 tomorrow so that probably explains it.

"I bowled this morning – the first time I'd bowled since being back from India (for the IPL), so it would have been about four weeks actually. I got through that and was really happy with where I was. So no, nothing to worry about."

David Saker watches on as Stokes bowls in the warm-up ahead of day three // Getty

Jimmy Anderson (groin) and Ollie Robinson (ankle) did not feature in their side's Test summer opener due to injury concerns but both are in the Ashes squad and England hope the pair will come into contention to take on Australia in the first Ashes Test in Birmingham on June 16.

Jofra Archer has already been ruled out for the series while Mark Wood was also put on ice for the Ireland Test.

There was no reprieve for unlucky gloveman Ben Foakes, meaning Jonny Bairstow will retain the gloves after a successful return from a broken leg this week.

Dan Lawrence is the only spare batter outside the England XI that looked on track for an innings victory over Ireland until a plucky 163-run seventh-wicket stand between Andy McBrine (86no) and Mark Adair (88) forced them to bat again.

Chris Woakes has been included despite his surprise omission at Lord's where uncapped quick Josh Tongue was preferred, with the 25-year-old right-armer taking a debut five-wicket haul in the second innings at the Home of Cricket.

Tongue could yet feature in the Ashes having already dismissed Steve Smith this northern summer in county cricket.

"He bowled in longer spells and showed how versatile he can be, which is what we are looking for in a third seamer. He can bowl 90mph (145kph) full and short," said Stokes.

"It was a special feeling for a kid to get a five-for on debut, particularly at Lord's."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood