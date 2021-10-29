ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

England braced for 'intense' clash with Aussies

Having accounted for the West Indies and Bangladesh, England seamer Chris Jordan says their camp knows their toughest test so far is coming against the Aussies

PA

29 October 2021, 07:20 AM AEST

