England, Australia suffer big WTC points hit for over-rates

Australia and England have been penalised 10 and 19 World Test Championship (WTC) points respectively for maintaining slow over-rates during the Ashes.

Both teams also received fines with Australia deducted half of their match fee for 10 overs in the fourth Test at Manchester, while England received "10 per cent for the first Test, 45 per cent for the second, 15 per cent for the fourth and 25 per cent for the fifth," according to the ICC.

The heavy sanctions see England lose over two-thirds of their WTC points.

The governing body earlier this month announced it would reduce financial penalties for players for slow over-rates, while also waiving WTC points sanctions for teams when they bowl out their opposition inside 80 overs.

Australia opener Usman Khawaja, who had approached the ICC about reducing the penalties, said it was "really frustrating" for players to lose their match fees despite delivering entertaining matches.

Don't even get the chance to bowl in the second innings at Manchester due to 2 days of rain and @ICC still issue fines and take 10 WTC points of us for slow over rates! That makes a lot of sense... 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NKuGI61n2n — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) August 2, 2023

During the Ashes, Khawaja argued that teams like England and Australia were at a disadvantage because fast bowlers bowl more overs than in the subcontinent where India, who have made the decider of both editions of the WTC so far, play most of their Tests.

"I was pretty frustrated with what was happening … and just thought someone has to find a way to speak to the ICC about it," Khawaja said before the fourth Test.

QUICK SINGLE Khawaja reveals intervention in ICC over-rate change

"Just really frustrating as a player. You are giving it your all out there, providing entertainment, then you are getting stung for it. Just felt like I needed to speak and Wasim (Khan, ICC general manager) was really good.

"We are trying to go as fast as we can. It's the conditions that make it hard for us. If you are in India we are never behind the over-rate (with) two spinners going at it."

The hosts beat Australia by 49 runs in the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval, securing a 2-2 series draw.

Reigning champions Australia, who retained the Ashes, are currently third in the WTC standings while England are fifth.

Having gained 28 points – 24 for two wins and four for a draw – England finished with just nine points dropping them below the West Indies, who have played just two matches and are yet to record a win.

Before the fifth Test, Australia captain Pat Cummins said the Ashes had been an "outlier" when it came to over-rates.

"We haven’t had any over-rate sanctions over the last few years until this series," Cummins said.

"It feels like this one has been played at a different pace. It’s something we need to speak about in ODI cricket as well, when you’re setting fields the time can run out pretty quickly.

"It feels like there’s different plans every second over, or every over, every couple of balls. One batter might have a totally different plan to another one. So there’s lots of field movement.

"(There is) a lot more fast bowling overs than there ever has been. No Nathan Lyon (from the third Ashes Test onwards). A combination of those things.

"This series is maybe that little bit higher pressure, and it’s not only the fielding side but you see the batters taking that little bit of extra time."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Match drawn

Fifth Test: England won by 49 runs

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood