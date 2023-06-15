Broad picked with Warner record in mind: Stokes

Aussies still 'weighing up options' for Ashes opener

Stuart Broad's dominance over David Warner was a major factor in the paceman beating out Mark Wood for a spot in England's side for the Ashes opener, captain Ben Stokes revealed on Test eve.

As Stokes gave his strongest indication yet that he will be fit to bowl on his dicey left knee, the Ashes hosts have shown their hand by picking their three most skillful seamers on an Edgbaston pitch Nathan Lyon has been tipped to enjoy bowling on.

England rued leaving out both Broad and Jimmy Anderson on a green seamer at the Gabba 18 months ago, but this time have backed in the veteran pair who could have 1,300 Test wickets between them by the end of the series.

Broad tormented Warner from around the wicket during the 2019 campaign in England, dismissing him seven times in 10 innings, as the opener averaged less than 10 for the series. Asked if that was a factor in Broad's selection, Stokes admitted: "I’d be lying if I said no.

"It’s just one of those things – like (India’s Ravichandran) Ashwin against me. ‘Broady’ has been an unbelievable performer over many years.

"What the Ashes brings, it’s so hard to look past someone like that. It’s so hard to look past Jimmy and ‘Robbo’ as well, he’s been incredible over the last year in all conditions. I’m very happy with the team we’ve ended up picking."

Warner showed signs of form during his first-innings hand of 43 in the World Test Championship final last week when he persevered on a seam-friendly day-one surface and was unfortunate to be caught down the leg-side.

The left-hander has vowed to be more aggressive against Broad than he was four years ago.

"I'm sure he's thought about it a lot over the last couple of years hoping to get another crack at it," said Australia’s captain Pat Cummins.

"Davey will have all his plans in place. I'm sure you'll see a bit more of an aggressive Davey than what you saw in 2019 and he's itching to get out there and have another chance at it."

England's picks would suggest they are banking on their pace trio to be able to extract movement out of the Birmingham surface despite recent warm weather and the prospect of reverse swing coming into play given the worn practice surfaces surrounding the main strip.

A dry track would have Lyon licking his lips after he took nine wickets at Edgbaston in 2019, including six on the final day to bowl Australia to victory.

"In 2019 it really spun for Nath, even without the footmarks it spun off the straight to left-handers," said Cummins.

"I think he's going to have a big role. But it always seems like the first couple of days it has a bit in it for the quicks as well."

A turning track would also bring Moeen Ali into the game after his extraordinary comeback from retirement was confirmed following Jack Leach's series-ending injury.

Stokes conceded he had gone with his heart over his head in turning to the 35-year-old who has not played a Test in almost two years.

"I had to think hard about who we would replace (Leach) with," said Stokes.

"A player like Mo, who I have seen put in some unbelievable match winning performances, albeit a long time ago, was something I couldn’t look past.

"That was a stomach and a heart feeling, rather than my brain. Generally I have stuck with my heart and my gut throughout my captaincy so far.

"Moeen Ali is going to come in here and I am looking at what he can offer on his best days, and not worrying anything else."

The extra pace of Wood proved effective on bouncy Australian pitches during the 2021-22 series in Australia and his hostile brand of bowling had been seen as a potential counter to middle-order dasher Travis Head in particular.

While Wood appears certain to play at some stage later in the series, Stokes stressed Broad's strong record against the Aussies – no bowler has more Test wickets against them over the past 15 years – saw him get the nod.

"When you say Broad, Robinson, Anderson, that is a pretty good three guys to be able to say are in your starting XI," said Stokes.

"Broady’s record against Australia is incredible and it’s very hard to look past someone like that, in the opening game of the series, especially against Australia.

"It’s going to be a very tough ask for any bowler to play all five Tests. It will be very likely that we will have to make some changes as the series goes on."

India regretted not switching to a short-ball strategy against Head earlier during his match-turning ton in the WTC final at The Oval and the absence of Wood robs them of their most likely exponent of a similar approach.

It is a role Stokes himself has taken on with vigour in the past.

Reprising that amid the intensity of an Ashes Test would be a massive ask of England's talismanic skipper, but, after going a month without bowling, has been ramping his workload with the ball.

"The last three days have been really good for my confidence," said Stokes, who continues to have his knee heavily strapped whenever he has bowled at training.

Stokes testing out his knee at training in Birmingham // Getty

"I bowled every day so far and being able to run in with more intensity day-by-day.

"I've got myself in a real good place to be able to bowl.

"(Bowling coach) David Saker mentioned something to me last week down in Scotland saying, 'If you're still bowling by the fourth or fifth test then we'll have done something right'.".

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood