England's bowled strategy misses its mark

Sent in, Australia's batters relish Lord's conditions

The roar that erupted at Lord's when the coin landed in the favour of home-team skipper Ben Stokes was scarcely Edgbaston-esque, but it gave resonant confirmation the more considered crowd at cricket's self-appointed home knew it was advantage England.

After the sobering events at Birmingham earlier in the month where their team had reputedly made all the running only to be over-run, the planets aligned in north London on Wednesday morning to restore hope if not hubris.

England had gone all-in with seam bowlers, not bothering to select a specialist spinner, in the belief the well-grassed Lord's pitch and a weather forecast showing heavy cloud and the occasional dusting of rain throughout the match would provide vindication.

So when Stokes won the toss and let loose the most potent new-ball pairing in Test history – James Anderson and Stuart Broad, with 1274 wickets between them – under low, glowering cloud and ambience so gloomy it required artificial lights, spirits in a majority of surrounding stands were understandably high.

Australia's end-of-day-one score 5-339 – their highest on day one of a Lord's Test – therefore came in sharp contrast to that early expectation, and left more than a few leaving Lord's as the gloom made way for the gloaming wondering how such a score had been possible.

Part of the explanation might be found in that dynamic duo's inability to take a wicket across the day's 83 overs, even though Anderson conceded just 29 runs from his 15.

QUICK SINGLE Smith class, Head fireworks give Australia ascendancy

Of greater consequence was the method employed by Australia's batters, beginning with openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja who defied the new ball in such a fraught environment for all but the final delivery of the opening session.

"It was quite challenging," Warner said at day's end, having contributed 66 and fashioned a vital 73-run opening stand with Khawaja.

"Obviously it was very good bowling conditions with the overhead and the humidity.

"We felt they bowled extremely well with that new ball, it swung around and nipped a fair bit.

"Our game plan was simple – anything that was a bit full of a length, hit square to try and score and hold your line if the ball nibbled.

"But all in all, I think it was a good day."

QUICK SINGLE Warner overcomes English struggles despite 'sore' hand

Once the openers were separated, Steve Smith set about proving that batting was far from impossible on a surface that – while offering assistance, did so at a pace that was slower than most anticipated – to finish unbeaten on 85 come stumps.

But the most painful counter-punch was again landed by Travis Head, player of the series in the previous Ashes battle in Australia where he bookended the campaign with high-octane hundreds in the first and last Tests, who took his chances then took England apart.

Faced by the sort of conditions that Head's critics have long opined he cannot combat, the left-hander gave the impression he was batting on an Adelaide Oval flatty rather than a pitch England's best-performed quick Josh Tongue described at day's end as "obviously a green top".

At 3-198 when he joined Smith, with the ball less than 55 overs old and still providing some help for seamers, Head might have exercised circumspection if that was his go.

Head smashed 14 boundaries in his innings of 77 off 73 balls // Getty

But he has batted in a freewheeling way since before its current epithet was bestowed, and announced his intention to honour that method by slapping the fifth ball he received – a generous gift from England's other experienced seamer, Ollie Robinson – to the cover point boundary.

He repeated the dose in Robinson's next over, then doubled his boundary tally two overs later as he roared to 20 at a run-per-ball.

Having reached 50 from just 48 deliveries, Head then launched himself at Broad as he and Smith's stand passed 100.

However, it was his strategic decision to take down England's only spin option – part-timer Joe Root, brought on to bump up the over rate only to increase the run rate – that proved his downfall as he ran past a big-turning off-break to be comprehensively stumped.

'For us it was protecting the wicket': Warner on protestors

"Trav's Trav, that's the way he plays," Warner said at day's end.

"It's exciting … and to be honest, it's lucky he's on our team because he can take it away from you in that half an hour patch.

"Striking at over 100 on that wicket is exceptional, and that's what you get from Trav.

"He applies the pressure back on to the bowling unit.

"I felt they bowled pretty good to him first up, the ball was moving a little bit and then he countered.

"He just manages to hit them through backward point or get on top of the ball that's rising off the wicket.

"He just finds a way, and he's in a great form patch at the moment and hopefully it continues for us."

Australia resume on Thursday morning – with rain forecast until at least lunchtime – in command, but certainly not unassailable despite what records might suggest.

QUICK SINGLE Climate protesters bring Lord's Test to standstill

Lord's has hosted Test cricket since 1884, and in that time no team has won a match after seeing their opposition score 300 or more having been sent into bat.

Over that same 139-year span, of the 14 occasions a team has inserted their opposition and gone on to lose a Test at cricket's home, the average score of the team sent in before emerging triumphant is 396.

Of course, none of those historical results take into account 'Bazball', and the all-too-widely accepted reality that England play Test cricket in a manner never-before-witnessed in the five-day game's lengthy history.

But regardless of the toss result, prevailing overheads or turbo-charged 'Baz' batting, only one Test team at Lord's has piled on a first innings total of 400 or more and ended up on the losing side.

QUICK SINGLE Starc gets nod over Boland as Australia finalise XI

Given that was England in 1930 when they posted 425 before slumping to a seven-wicket loss, it would seem only a force even more powerful than 'Bazball' (i.e. Bradman, who made 254 of Australia's 6(dec)-729 in that game) can warp such a powerful precedent.

"Hopefully tomorrow morning we can get a couple of wickets early," Tongue said this evening, having finished the first day of his second Test with 2-88.

"We thought it (the Lord's pitch) was very two-paced in the morning session.

"Some were going through nicely, and some were bouncing just before Jonny (Bairstow, England's keeper).

"I think we were really unlucky in the first hour, there was a lot of play and misses.

"Going into lunch they could easily have been four or five down.

"Maybe we thought it would do a bit more, but we stuck to our task quite well."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood