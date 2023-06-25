Lord's pitch offers early hope of livelier surface

'They've had a few days off, shadow batting in their rooms'

Australia arrived for their first training session at Lord's ahead of the second Ashes Test starting on Wednesday to be confronted by a grass-covered pitch, and the reality that will change markedly by mid-week.

After last week's two-wicket triumph in the series opener on a flat, slow track at Edgbaston, Australia's hopes for a more bowler-friendly surface at cricket's self-proclaimed home rose when they caught sight of the centre wicket at their optional session on Saturday morning.

But former Australia selector and long-time Tasmania opener Jamie Cox, now assistant secretary of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) which owns Lord's, counselled his former compatriots not to take heed of the pitch's appearance five days out from the Test.

And given England captain Ben Stokes' pre-Ashes request for curators to prepare fast, flat tracks for his team's quest to regain the urn – which resides permanently at Lord's, but has been in Australia's notional possession since 2017 – that green hue should turn straw-coloured by Wednesday.

"He (Cox) did say have a look at it now, but don't read too much into it," said Michael Di Venuto, Australia assistant coach and teammate of Cox's at Tasmania for more than 100 Sheffield Shield matches from 1992 to 2005.

While Stokes' public call for pitches the antithesis of the previous Ashes campaign in the UK – where ball dominated all bats other than Steve Smith's – is expected to ensure batter-friendly surfaces throughout this five-match battle, they also reflect a truism for playing cricket in England.

As ground staff will readily explain, the way pitches play here is largely dictated by atmospheric conditions.

Even the driest wicket will offer assistance to seam bowlers if heavy cloud rolls in, as was exhibited at Edgbaston for a 20-minute period on day three when Australia pair Pat Cummins and Scott Boland were all-but unplayable before rain arrived.

But when the sun shone, batting was a breeze and it's understood Test pitches for this series are being prepared with that dichotomy in mind, whereas a green seamer that benefited bowlers even in bright, sunny weather would prove a minefield should conditions turn bleak.

That was the case in 2019 when low cloud prevailed, and only Smith (110.57), Stokes (55.13) and Marnus Labuschagne (50.43) returned series batting averages above 40.

However, both sides have expressed hope the pitch at Lord's this week provides more pace and bounce than the strip used for the first Test where only one batter – Australia's Travis Head – fell to a slips catch during the entire five-day match, and that chance came from off-spinner Moeen Ali.

"It was the flattest pitch I have ever seen, day one in particular," said Di Venuto, who spent almost a decade playing in the UK county competition and also coached Surrey to their first championship title in 16 years in 2018.

"The lack of movement, bounce, pace – very slow. Even county wickets don't get that flat or dead.

"As the game went on the swing increased with overheads.

"We saw the game liven up when we had the ball for eight overs one evening, but it was a dead old pitch.

"We can't control that. We will just adapt and play to whatever is in front of us. We have no control over the pitches (and) who knows what this one will be here."

England seamer James Anderson, the most successful fast bowler to have played the Test game, has already indicated his influence on this series will be negligible if pitches for the subsequent four Tests mirror the Edgbaston surface.

Anderson is the all-time leading Test wicket-taker at Lord's where he has claimed 117 of his 686 Test scalps (at 24.59, marginally below his career average), with fellow veteran seamer Stuart Broad next on that list with 108 (at 27.42).

But in a column last week for UK newspaper The Telegraph, Anderson conceded he may play little or no effective role in the upcoming matches if conditions remain similar to those at Edgbaston.

"That pitch was like kryptonite for me," Anderson wrote, having finished the first Test with figures of 1-109 from 38 overs.

"There was not much swing, no reverse swing, no seam movement, no bounce and no pace.

"I've tried over the years to hone my skills so I can bowl in any conditions but everything I tried made no difference.

"It's a long series and hopefully I can contribute at some point, but if all the pitches are like that I'm done in the Ashes series."

England begin their preparation for the second Test at Lord's from today, and it is widely tipped they will recall their fastest bowler – right-armer Mark Wood, who was a standout performer in the previous Ashes series in Australia – as at least one change to their bowling attack.

Wood is one of four auxiliary seamers in the England squad along with Matt Potts, Josh Tongue and allrounder Chris Woakes whose 27 Test wickets at Lord's have come at the remarkable average of 11.33, the lowest of any bowler to have claimed 20 or more at the historic venue.

With doubt surrounding the fitness of Moeen, who developed a painful blister on his spinning finger at Edgbaston having been called upon to bowl lengthy spells in his first first-class outing in two years, 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been added to the squad as cover.

"I have seen bits of him on the tele through the Test series he played," Di Venuto said of Rehan, who became the youngest men's player to represent England when he made his Test debut in Pakistan late last year.

"But we will do our homework properly, and be prepared for him if he plays."

However, there is also a school of thought England might opt for a four-pronged pace attack – potentially Broad, Anderson, Wood and Ollie Robinson – and hand specialist spin-bowling duties to Joe Root, whose part-time off-breaks proved a handy weapon across 22 overs at Edgbaston.

Or they could go with just three of those specialist quicks and include Woakes or Rehad to further boost their already impressive batting depth, given the emphasis paid to scoring heavily and quickly under Stokes and coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum's current 'Bazball' philosophy.

Either way, the home team's confidence has not been dented by their last-gasp defeat at Edgbaston, with Robinson revealing in an online column that McCullum told the team post-game "it feels like we've won, lads".

And opener Zak Crawley told Times Radio in the UK that, while the 'Bazball' mantra did not focus on results but rather whether England played entertaining cricket, he expected the tables to turn Lord's "where the pitch will suit us a bit more, so I think we'll win by, I don't know, 150 runs".

When asked what he made of Crawley's bold prediction, Di Venuto played the straightest of bats and claimed he had not heard nor read the remarks, but was aware of the general noise from the England camp following the series opener.

"They seem to have a lot to say at the moment," he said. "We can't control what they say or do. We will look after ourselves and play the way we play."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood