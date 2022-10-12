Men's Ashes 2023

Archer in Ashes frame as England reveal contract list

Paceman Jofra Archer, wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and batsman Liam Livingstone the key names among the 30 players offered central contracts by England for 2023

PA

12 October 2022, 07:14 AM AEST

