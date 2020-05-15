Strict guidelines laid out for England net sessions

Batters prohibited from throwing the ball back to their coach as England players prepare to return to training

AAP & Cricket Network

15 May 2020, 11:28 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo