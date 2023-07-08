Women's Ashes - T20Is

'Better than that': Emotional England ready for tougher test

England are preparing for Australia to come back harder than ever after their Ashes rivals suffered just their second loss in their past 35 white-ball matches

Jack Paynter in London

8 July 2023, 04:50 PM AEST

@jackpayn

