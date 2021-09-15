England v India Tests - Men's

ECB to ask ICC to rule on abandoned Test

The outcome of the abandoned Manchester Test, and the ramifications for the World Test Championship, are yet to be determined

15 September 2021, 07:28 AM AEST

