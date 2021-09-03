England v India Tests - Men's

Woakes to the fore as wickets tumble on opening day

Chris Woakes celebrated his return to the England Test XI with a bag of four but Joe Root's cheap exit late in the day gives India a boost

PA

3 September 2021, 07:03 AM AEST

