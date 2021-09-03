Woakes to the fore as wickets tumble on opening day

Root's run ruined as bowlers dominate opening day

Chris Woakes declared his triumphant return to the Test arena "well worth the wait" after helping himself to four Indian wickets on day one of the fourth Test.

For the first time since last August, the Warwickshire allrounder was part of the England XI and he was sure to mark the occasion in style as he picked up 4-55.

He dismissed Rohit Sharma with his sixth ball of the morning to get the hosts on the board, added the scalps of Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur and also saw captain Virat Kohli dropped off his bowling.

It was Woakes who led his side off as India were dismissed for 191, before the touring attack made handy inroads of their own to leave England 3-53 at stumps at The Oval.

QUICK SINGLE Runs record in sight as Root rises to the top once more

In the 372 days since he last celebrated a Test wicket, Woakes has been kept out of the team by a variety of circumstances ranging from COVID protocols, selection whims, a mandatory rest period after the IPL and, most recently, a freak heel injury coming down the stairs.

"I've loved it. It felt like it's been quite a long time coming," he said.

"I've been in in Test squads throughout the winter and didn't get the nod.

"I've been caught up in a few isolation incidents to do with COVID and then obviously this summer I picked up a niggle.

"So it has been a bit up and down but it was it was well worth the wait and to get out there today and be back bowling for England.

"Don't get me wrong, it's probably going to be a bit sore in the morning but it's good to have those those pains and those bowling aches back."

QUICK SINGLE Labuschagne hoping for full-strength England in the Ashes

Woakes had been observing an intriguing series from a distance until now, watching both sides trade compelling victories following a rain-affected draw at Trent Bridge.

It has been compelling cricket from the off and the kind of contest that anyone would be eager to gatecrash.

"I've been absolutely desperate to play. I've been obviously watching from home and I always felt like I was going to play a part at some point," he said.

India were set for an even slimmer total at 7-127, but found themselves bolstered by a rousing, record-breaking thrash from No.8 batsman Thakur.

Shardul Thakur celebrates his 31-ball fifty // Getty

He smashed seven fours and three sixes in an electric knock of 57, including the fastest ever half-century at an English ground.

His 31-ball effort was one faster than Sir Ian Botham managed at the same ground in 1986.

England were jolted early in their reply as Jasprit Bumrah struck twice in five balls.

Rory Burns played with an angled bat to be bowled for five and Haseeb Hameed produced a rash stroke to be caught behind.

Root, the world's top-ranked test batsman, made a fluent 21 but was bowled through the gate by a fine Umesh Yadav delivery.