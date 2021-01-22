India v England Men's - Tests

Stokes, Archer return as England get agile on tour

Jos Buttler will play only the first Test before returning home, while England will parachute in reinforcements after the second Test with key players Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer returning for the blockbuster series

PAA

22 January 2021, 08:42 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo