Stokes, Archer return as England get agile on tour

England stars Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer will return to international action as their spearheads in an eagerly-anticipated Test series against India next month.

Yet another key player Jos Buttler is being rested for three of the four matches as part of an attempt to "modernise" the national side's approach to touring.

Stokes and Archer were handed breaks for the current trip to Sri Lanka, where the second Test gets under way on Friday, but will return to take on India in their own backyard in February and March.

Opener Rory Burns will also be back after spending the past few weeks on paternity leave, but rather than building back up to full strength for the eagerly-awaited contest, England have left Sam Curran, Mark Wood and Jonny Bairstow out of the first two matches.

Buttler has been selected for the series opener in Chennai only, before he gets stood down, opening the door for deputy wicketkeeper Ben Foakes to get his chance.

Additional changes will be made between the double-headers in Chennai and Ahmedabad, with Curran, Wood and Bairstow, who had just made a successful return to red-ball cricket after a year out, all rejoining the group.

It is all part of the England and Wales Cricket Board's response to the changing landscape created by COVID19, with bio-secure bubbles, quarantine considerations and packed fixture lists all playing their part in a less rigid approach.

"This is something we passionately believe in: the concept of a tour needs to be modernised," said national selector Ed Smith.

"We're not travelling by boat, we don't go away for five months at a time, we need to be more nimble.

"If we need to break a tour up to get people in and get people out for their own good and for England's good then we'll do it.

"We are being pragmatic. If you keep people in a bubble unchanged for three months through January, February and March and expect them to play every game in every format, they will not be able to play to their best and England will be damaged as a result."

For England captain Joe Root, whose own allocated rest period will come during the white-ball leg in India, it is simply a relief to have a fresh Stokes and a rejuvenated Archer at his disposal in India.

"Speak to any side in the world, those two guys coming back into it would give the squad a huge boost and it's certainly the case for us," he said.

Meanwhile, The Indian team has received a heroes' welcome on return home from their epic Test series win in Australia, with stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane returning to a red-carpet welcome in Mumbai.

India's regular captain and main batsman Virat Kohli had flown home to attend the birth of his daughter after the opening defeat in Adelaide where the touring side were bundled out for 36 – their lowest innings score in Test cricket.

Under Rahane, India levelled the series in Melbourne and secured a nerve-wracking draw in Sydney before triumphing in the decider in Brisbane with a second-string side to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Cricket-mad India reacted with shock and disbelief at the team's capitulation in Adelaide, with fans thronging to social media platforms to vent their anger at the performance of their favourite sporting side.

But the mood in the country has since been transformed.

Rahane, accompanied by coach Ravi Shastri and other teammates, were congratulated by local cricket administrators on their arrival in Mumbai.

A viral video on social media showed Rahane, 33, being showered with flower petals as he walked along a red carpet amid the beating of drums and loud cheers to enter his housing society with his daughter in his arms.

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant also received a hero's welcome in Delhi after being adjudged man-of-the-match in Adelaide and finishing as the highest scorer for the team despite being ignored for the first test.

His performance drew comparisons in local media with India's former captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni.

"It feels amazing when you compare me with MS Dhoni," Pant, 23, told reporters outside Delhi airport. "But I want to make my own name in Indian cricket. It's not good to compare a legend with some youngster."

