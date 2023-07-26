Men's Ashes 2023

England pin hopes on 'moral victory' for Ashes finale

England cannot lift the urn after the fifth Test but will claim a moral win over Australia if they triumph in the fifth Test at The Oval to tie the series 2-2

AAP

26 July 2023, 01:50 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo