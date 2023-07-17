Men's Ashes 2023

Anderson returns to England XI for fourth Test

England's all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson returns to the XI for his home Test match, the fourth Ashes Test against Australia in Manchester

Louis Cameron in Manchester

17 July 2023, 06:48 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

