Anderson returns to England XI for fourth Test

Australia will need to negotiate the threat of Jimmy Anderson in his possible Test swansong at home if they hope to win the Ashes this week after England recalled the veteran seamer for the fourth Test.

Ollie Robinson, who suffered back spasms in the hosts' three-wicket victory at Headingley and was unable to bowl in the second innings, has made way in the XI confirmed by England on Monday evening (AEST).

Rested for the third Test, Anderson will now be unleashed at Old Trafford, his home ground where one of the ends has been named in his honour, alongside long-time partner-in-crime Stuart Broad.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Mark Wood has also been deemed fit to play after starring in the Headingley win that set the series ledger at 2-1 Australia’s way, with England again going in with four fast bowlers (Chris Woakes has also been retained) ahead of spinning allrounder Moeen Ali.

Australia are not expected to name their team until the toss on Wednesday evening AEST.

Moeen admitted this week could well mark the final time Lancashire fans see Anderson, who took three wickets at 75.33 in the first two Ashes contests, play at the ground where one of the ends is named after him.

"He's still the best bowler we have," Moeen said of the soon-to-be 41-year-old from Burnley.

"Him and Broady have been outstanding but I thought Jimmy, even in the first two games we've played, he bowled really well in both of them.

QUICK SINGLE Khawaja reveals intervention in ICC over-rate change

"When people say he doesn't bowl well, he (still) doesn't go for any runs, he goes at two (per over) and still does a great job.

"He's been a bit unfortunate with catches and things not going his way. There's no doubt England are a better team with Jimmy Anderson in there.

"It's great to see him have the opportunity to play what could be his last one (Test in Manchester) and hopefully he bowls well and gets us the win."

England's switch to having five bowlers in their side has come mainly because Ben Stokes is battling a chronic knee injury that prevented him from bowling in the third Test.

pic.twitter.com/6DFu2pYdbI Aussies taking a look at the Old Trafford deck two days out from the fourth Test #Ashes July 17, 2023

But there were encouraging signs when the talismanic captain sent down some overs in the middle of Old Trafford at low intensity on Monday during training.

Moeen has again been listed to bat at No.3 after being moved up from No.7 for the second innings of the third Test, putting Harry Brook back down to five, while Jonny Bairstow is at seven.

Moeen concedes his best position is at six or seven but believes his elevation to first drop can allow Brook to thrive further down the order after the big-hitting right-hander’s match-winning hand at Headingley.

"It's going to be challenging batting at three against Australia with the best bowling attack in the world," said the 36-year-old who made just five in the second innings of the third Test before being bowled.

"But having done it in county cricket, I know it’s completely different, but it's not alien and I've done it for England as well, so I'm looking forward to it.

"For the team right now it’s the best thing.

"Brooky is a great player and will be a great player. I just personally feel five is great for him and the impact he can have at five is probably more than what he can do at three at the moment.

"I'm not saying he won’t be a good number three – but I just feel right now for the team it's probably best I go three.

"If I can come off once in four knocks if I do play the next one as well, and then chip in in the other ones, I feel like that's a decent job done."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood