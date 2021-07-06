England v Pakistan ODIs - Men's

England forced to call up 18 players amid COVID chaos

England name a new 18-man squad to face Pakistan after their original squad was forced into isolation following seven positive COVID-19 cases

Martin Smith

6 July 2021, 08:08 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo