Men's Ashes 2023

England unchanged for fifth Test, Anderson keeps spot

England captain Ben Stokes says his side will line up at the Oval as they did at Old Trafford as they look to level the series 2-2

Louis Cameron in London

26 July 2023, 08:48 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo