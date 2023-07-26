England unchanged for fifth Test, Anderson keeps spot

England have resisted the urge to bring in fresh blood for the final Ashes Test with captain Ben Stokes confirming an unchanged XI at The Oval, backing in Jimmy Anderson as he declared the veteran the "greatest fast bowler to play the game".

Stuart Broad will join rival quick Pat Cummins in playing all five matches of the series while Anderson will also play despite a lean series with the ball that has seen him collect just four wickets at 76.75.

Down 1-2, England cannot win the series but a victory will ensure their opponents do not become the first Australian men's team to triumph in an away Ashes campaign victory in 22 years.

England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Benjamin Stokes (c), Jonathan Bairstow (wk), Christopher Woakes, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

Last week's draw at Old Trafford, which saw the final two days washed out, has left England's pace attack fresher than they might have otherwise been.

"Everyone's pulled up well, so we're going unchanged," said Stokes.

"It's been a tough four games to be honest. One little, tiny positive we could take out of the rain in the last two games is the bowlers got a bit more rest.

"It's a strange one to look at from that point of view, but with the quick turnaround … you could see that as a tiny, tiny, little positive."

Anderson turns 41 on day four of this Test, with some suggestion his age is finally starting to catch up to England's all-time leading wicket taker.

But the hosts have stood by him, deciding against bringing a fresh seamer in Josh Tongue.

"Although he's not had the impact and the wickets he would have liked in this series, he's a quality bowler and a quality performer," Stokes said of Anderson .

"Jimmy's come under a bit of flak for that. If Joe (Root) hadn't scored the runs he would have liked to, you wouldn't be questioning his spot as a batter.

"Everyone's got an opinion … and in my opinion James Anderson is the greatest bowler to play the game."

Broad meanwhile, a relative spring chicken at 37, will play his 25th consecutive Ashes Test at home having previously featured in every match of the 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2019 series.

None of those series were as condensed as the 2023 campaign, in which Broad is the leading wicket taker.

"It was always going to be hard for one bowler to play every game this series. He's been incredible for us," said Stokes.

"He's put some incredible performances throughout Test matches but he's also been very good at coming on with the ball and changing the game numerous times, which is something he's done his whole career.

"Being the leading wicket taker it's very hard to look past someone like that. At 37 years old it's a testament to how much work he puts in off the field to keep playing for England."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood