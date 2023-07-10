Test stars Filer, Beaumont back in England Ashes squad

Aussies 'have to be at our best' as Ashes switches to ODIs

Test stars Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Filer will return for England in the decisive three ODIs in the multi-format Ashes after being overlooked for the three T20 internationals.

Beaumont became England's first Test double centurion while Filer's burst of speed on debut troubled Australia in the defeat at Trent Bridge, before both were deemed surplus to requirements for the three-match T20 series.

England lost the opener at Edgbaston but won twice in London at The Oval and Lord's in front of record crowds to breathe fresh life into their bid to beat Australia for the first time since 2013-14.

Beaumont, an ODI regular after losing her T20 spot ahead of the Commonwealth Games last year, comes back into the reckoning as does Filer, who could make her debut in the 50-over format on Wednesday at Bristol.

All three ODI matches at Bristol, The Rose Bowl and Taunton are sold out and England needs a clean sweep – or two wins if there is a washout – to win the Ashes.

"We were delighted with our T20 series win and look forward to the next stage of the Ashes with everything to play for," said England head coach Jon Lewis, whose side currently trail 6-4 on points.

"We're pleased to welcome Tammy and Lauren back into the group. Tammy showed her quality during the Test match with her double-hundred while Lauren offers us real pace in our bowling.

"We respect Australia and know that this part of the Ashes series will again be a big challenge.

"However, we take a great deal of confidence and belief from our recent T20 victories and will, as always, be trying to put on a great showing for our fans."

Maia Bouchier, Freya Davies and Lauren Winfield-Hill have been dropped but all-rounder Danielle Gibson, who made her England bow in the T20 series, kept her spot in a 15-player squad.

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia lead the multi-format series 6-4

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

Second T20I: England won by three runs

Third T20I: England won by five wickets (DLS)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England ODI squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt