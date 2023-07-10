Women's Ashes - ODIs

Test stars Filer, Beaumont back in England Ashes squad

Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Filer return to England's Ashes squad for the ODI leg after impressive performances in last month's Test at Trent Bridge

10 July 2023, 07:59 PM AEST

