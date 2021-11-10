ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

BBL duo in battle for spot in England's World Cup semi-final

Two of the BBL's most regular international imports in James Vince and Sam Billings are vying with each other to fill the vacancy in England's XI following the injury to opener Jason Roy

Reuters

10 November 2021, 08:08 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo