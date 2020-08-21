Archer given license to thrill in series finale

The third Test between England and Pakistan will be live streamed in Australia on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app by signing up for a free Cricket ID. The match will also be broadcast on Foxtel and Kayo Sports

England captain Joe Root has given Jofra Archer the green light to release the handbrake and throw everything at Pakistan in the third and final Test in Southampton starting Friday.

Archer appears likely to return for the last Test of England’s unusual, bio-bubble summer, after being rested for the second match of the series that ended in a damp draw.

Should England opt for an all-out pace approach as they seek a 2-0 series win, he could also be joined by fellow speedster Mark Wood, forming a four-pronged pace attack with Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad.

With England looking to end their six-Test summer on a high note, Root wants Archer to turn up the heat.

"It has been made very clear what Jofra’s role is this week," Root said on Thursday.

"Chris Silverwood said as much when he spoke yesterday and that gives him real clarity going into the game.

"I think Jofra is really keen to show what he can do.

"He’s coming off the back of a rest and is full of energy, so hopefully we’ll see him at his best this week."

Archer, who has struggled to replicate the raw pace he produced against Australia in his maiden summer of Test cricket since returning from the elbow injury that prematurely ended his tour of South Africa at the start of the year, appears likely to replace Sam Curran in the England XI, as England weigh up also bringing in Wood, potentially in place of Dom Bess.

However, Root said England would stick with Broad and Anderson as their new-ball pair.

"In these conditions you pick those two to take the new ball," Root said.

"They’ve done it, they are so experienced, they set the tone extremely well and they are the best to exploit those conditions first up.

"The exciting thing is you then have Jofra to come in and hopefully get the ball zipping around at 90 miles per hour plus.

"There may be a time in the future for Jofra to take the new ball but more likely it will be abroad."

England are pursuing a 2-0 series victory after taking out the first match of the series in Manchester.

Given the challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has kept England’s squad in a bio-bubble through series against West Indies and Pakistan, Root was particularly keen to end on a winning note.

"It is so uncertain when we will next play and be together again, so we owe it to ourselves – and all the hard work we’ve put in over this period within this bubble – to not let ourselves down over these five days," he said.

"The attitude and effort will be there as always and we’ll make sure we turn up and throw everything at Pakistan and leave the Test summer with a brilliant performance under our belt.

"That’s the plan anyway."

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Azhar Ali said he planned to retain inexperienced quicks Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah in his attack as they seek a series-levelling win.

"At the moment we are in a very good space and we think we have everything to win the final match," he said.

"Shaheen and Naseem are exciting characters and you can’t buy experience without playing.

"We have to back them, they are bowling really well, putting the opposition under pressure.

"At the end of last year we were struggling for fast bowlers when we went to Australia … they have taken up the challenge and impressed everyone around the world.

"They have so much potential, experience will come.

"I still feel they are good enough to win Test matches."