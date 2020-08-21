England v Pakistan Tests - Men's

Archer given license to thrill in series finale

England captain Joe Root determined to end an unusual Test summer on a winning note in Southampton

Cricket Network

21 August 2020, 01:11 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo