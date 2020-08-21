Archer returns, England bat first in third Test

The third Test between England and Pakistan will be live streamed in Australia on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app by signing up for a free Cricket ID. The match will also be broadcast via Fox Cricket on Foxtel and Kayo

England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat as Jofra Archer was recalled for the third and final Test match against Pakistan in Southampton.

Left-arm seamer Sam Curran made way for Archer, while Pakistan have gone in unchanged following the rain-affected draw in the previous Test.

Rain briefly delayed the coin toss on the morning of day one, but play was able to begin as scheduled at 11am local time.

The hosts opted against an all-out pace attack with Dom Bess holding his spot and fast bowler Mark Wood left on the sidelines.

With England looking to end their six-Test summer on a high note, Root wants Archer to turn up the heat.

"It has been made very clear what Jofra’s role is this week," Root said on Test eve.

"Chris Silverwood said as much when he spoke yesterday and that gives him real clarity going into the game.

"I think Jofra is really keen to show what he can do.

"He’s coming off the back of a rest and is full of energy, so hopefully we’ll see him at his best this week."

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali backed inexperienced quicks Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah in his attack as they seek a series-levelling win.

"At the moment we are in a very good space and we think we have everything to win the final match," he said.

"Shaheen and Naseem are exciting characters and you can’t buy experience without playing.

"We have to back them, they are bowling really well, putting the opposition under pressure.

"At the end of last year we were struggling for fast bowlers when we went to Australia … they have taken up the challenge and impressed everyone around the world.

"They have so much potential, experience will come.

"I still feel they are good enough to win Test matches."

England won a thrilling series opener by three wickets in Manchester before rain ruined the second Test in Southampton with just 134.3 overs bowled across the five days and no result possible.

England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Pakistan XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

The third Test between England and Pakistan will be live streamed in Australia on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app by signing up for a free Cricket ID. The match will also be broadcast via Fox Cricket on Foxtel and Kayo