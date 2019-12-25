South Africa v England Tests - Men's

Woakes struck by England flu, Stokes in doubt

Ben Stokes' father is in a critical condition in hospital, while Chris Woakes has joined the ranks of England players afflicted by flu

PAA

25 December 2019, 08:21 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo