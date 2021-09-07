England v India Tests - Men's

England face selection headache as the Ashes loom

With workload, injury and form concerns about a handful of players, England's XI for the fifth Test against India is unclear

Martin Smith

7 September 2021, 11:13 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo