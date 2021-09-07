England face selection headache as the Ashes loom

Bumrah, Jadeja shine as England collapse at The Oval

England have just three days to decide whether to push star seamers Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson through a fifth Test in less than six weeks or sideline them with a view to the Ashes in Australia this summer.

Needing to win the fifth Test at Old Trafford to avoid a third consecutive series defeat for the first time since 2009, England have a multitude of selection issues to ponder before play begins in Manchester on Friday night (AEST).

Chief among their concerns is the fitness of Anderson and Robinson, who have led the attack admirably in the series so far and have sent down almost 330 overs between them in the past five weeks.

Both bowlers looked below their best in the second innings of the fourth Test on a batting-friendly surface at The Oval, raising questions about how their bodies will manage the short turnaround before the fifth match of the series.

In 15 Tests since the start of the 2020 English summer, the 39-year-old Anderson has now taken 41 wickets at 18 in his first bowling innings of the match compared to just seven wickets at 61 in his second innings.

Anderson and Robinson have led England's attack this series // Getty

With both men a key part of England's bowling plans for the Vodafone Ashes this summer, skipper Joe Root said a difficult decision looms, particularly around Anderson.

"I think you have to weigh everything up – you have to take everything into account, make sure that physically he's in the right place to be able to play a Test match," Root said.

"And also that he makes sure that he can get through it, because at the same time, even with his quality if he goes down injured, it leaves us in a very difficult place, not only for the rest of the game, but for the winter as well.

QUICK SINGLE Labuschagne hoping for full-strength England in the Ashes

"So we have to be smart about it, we have to make sure we make the right calls. Ultimately, we've got to try and find a way of winning as well so it's a delicate balancing act, one that we'll try and make sure we get right."

England will also have a decision to make regarding the return of wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler, who missed the fourth Test to be at the birth of his second child.

Ollie Pope impressed with a score of 81 having come into the side at The Oval, while Jonny Bairstow posted 37 and 0 having taken the gloves from Buttler.

One of Pope and Bairstow could be replaced by Buttler in Manchester // Getty

Bairstow has now averaged 25 from eight Tests since he was recalled in January, while Buttler has averaged 29 from six Tests and Pope 25 from seven Tests in that time.

Without an allrounder in their top six – Ben Stokes remains sidelined for mental health reasons – England would have to leave out one of that batting trio if they want to accommodate a fifth bowling option in their XI.

Root confirmed speedster Mark Wood is "coming good" after missing the past two Tests due to a shoulder problem, but England have a shortage of other pace-bowling options to choose from.

Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Olly Stone are all sidelined by long-term injuries, the uncapped Saqib Mahmood reportedly suffered a side problem in county cricket this week, while Craig Overton copped a nasty blow to his right elbow while batting on the final day at The Oval.

QUICK SINGLE Ashes blow for England with Archer sidelined until 2022

Chris Woakes also bowled 47 overs in the fourth Test in what was his first first-class game in more than a year, meaning he too could be feeling the pinch if he's required to back up at Old Trafford.

Woakes and Wood are also key players for England's T20 World Cup tilt starting next month as well as the Ashes this summer, adding more reason for caution this week.

Left-armer Sam Curran is available having been dropped after taking three wickets at 80 in the first three Tests of the series, while spinner Jack Leach could also come into consideration if conditions suit, especially given off-spinning allrounder Moeen Ali conceded runs at 4.54 an over in the second innings at The Oval.

Unusually given their recent batting struggles, England's top four of Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan and Root appear the only certainties for the XI at Old Trafford.

Day 4: Pant, Thakur fifties set up massive chase for England

"It has been a frustrating summer in terms of the amount of injuries we've had to contend with," Root conceded.

"That's not an excuse but something that's been difficult to manage.

"But the guys that have had the opportunity to play and the way they've thrown themselves into the series, they've been excellent.

"It'll be one big push for the guys that go out and play next week at Old Trafford."

A loss or a draw in Manchester would not only mean England will head into the Ashes on the back of three straight series defeats for the first time in more than a decade, it would represent the first time since 1986 that they've lost two home series in the same season.