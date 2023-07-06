England snap winless streak but wary of wounded Aussies

Oval delight as England get first win over Aussies since 2020

England have finally snapped their winless streak against Australia, but spinner Sarah Glenn expects the Ashes holders to hit back harder than ever at Lord’s on Saturday.

Australia missed a chance to retain the Ashes when they went down by three runs in front of more than 20,000 fans at The Oval on Wednesday.

It was Australia’s first loss to England in any format since February 2020, and only their second defeat in their last 35 white-ball matches against any opponent.

Australia’s Teflon-like ability to escape tight situations has helped foster an aura of near-invincibility around the world’s best team in recent years, but asked how her team would react to a rare loss, Australian captain Alyssa Healy was frank: "we’re allowed to lose sometimes".

"England also came out at the start of the series and said this is their strongest format," she continued.

"So you have to think about they will potentially challenge you at some point, and they did tonight.

"It's the game of cricket, you win some you lose some.

"Fortunately for us we haven't lost a lot ... but we can hopefully learn from the mistakes we have been making and win the next one."

Over 20,000 fans packed into The Oval on Wednesday night // Getty

Australia were uncharacteristically sloppy in the field in the first T20I at Edgbaston and Healy felt that had not improved on Wednesday night, which also saw the tourists leak 21 runs through extras compared to England’s eight.

Their pursuit of England’s 9-186 also stuttered after a strong start of 0-58 from six overs, leaving a mountain of work for Ellyse Perry in the final overs, with her unbeaten 51 off 27 balls falling just short of what was required.

"We were just slightly off," Healy said.

"It just felt like we were slightly off in every facet of the game again.

"We mentioned that after last game, and we were probably worse again tonight ... we didn't quite execute with the ball, and probably let them back in in the back-end.

"And then with the bat we probably had a little bit of a handbrake on at times and couldn't get ourselves going, Ellyse Perry played a great innings at the end to get us as close as we could.

"It's some comfort to know we didn't play our best and only lost by three runs.

"We will just pinpoint over the next day and a half and hopefully put it all together for Lord's."

Leg-spinner Glenn was buoyant after England won their first game against Australia since a February 2020 T20 tri-series match in Canberra.

But England still need to win the final T20I at Lord’s on Saturday and all three ODIs – a format Australia is on a 15-game winning streak in – if they are to regain the Ashes.

Momentum will be key, Glenn believes, with England to continue to focus on their next match rather than the overall picture.

"Some of us were a bit emotional, because (this win) has just been a long time coming.

"I think we've had lots of really close calls and we've always known we can beat them as well, it's just actually getting over the line against a top side who have had momentum for a long time and (we're) really proud.

"I think we really improved from the last game, but I think there's still a lot to come from us as well.

"(And) with a top-class side they'll always come back just as hard or even harder, so we’re just going to re-prepare over the next couple of days about how we can just try and get over the line again and just keep that momentum with us."

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia lead the multi-format series 6-2

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

Second T20I: England won by three runs

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England T20 squad:Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt