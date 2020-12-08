South Africa v England ODIs - Men's

England's tour called off due to COVID infections

Three ODIs against South Africa postponed after potentially five positive cases were recorded inside the bio-secure bubble in Cape Town

AAP

8 December 2020, 06:57 AM AEST

