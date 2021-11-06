England players touch down as Ashes hype builds

The first group of England players, led by captain Joe Root and talismanic allrounder Ben Stokes, have touched down in Queensland more than a month out from the first Ashes Test.

Veteran seamer Stuart Broad, opener Rory Burns and spinners Jack Leach and Dom Bess were also on the flight that landed in Brisbane on Saturday, when the party was moved away from an airport red zone.

England captain Joe Root // Getty

They were taken to a Gold Coast resort, where they will spend a fortnight in quarantine before a pair of warm-up matches against an England Lions squad in Brisbane.

Players and staff have been granted exemptions to train at Metricon Stadium after completing three days of hard quarantine in their hotel rooms.

"Cricket Australia is working with the Queensland Government and Queensland Health to prioritise the health and safety of the community, players and support staff," England said in a statement.

"The team will quarantine for 14 days but have an exemption to undertake training at Metricon Stadium under strict quarantine conditions from 10 November to 20 November."

England's players at Brisbane airport // Getty

The group includes both members of the senior Test and Lions squads.

T20 World Cup stars like Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler will join the Ashes squad in Australia after completing their commitments in the UAE.

They will arrive well before the first Vodafone Test at the Gabba, starting on December 8.

Former England batter and current assistant coach Graham Thorpe will lead the side's preparations before head coach Chris Silverwood arrives with the World Cup group.

Former Ashes winners Paul Collingwood and Jonathan Trott, who were part of England's successful tour in 2010-11, are also part of the 11-man coaching group.

Former Australia and England bowling coach Troy Cooley is also expected to assist the tourists during the series.

"In addition to the specialist expertise, we have individuals in our coaching team that have experienced success in Australian conditions, which will benefit the players' preparation ahead of the Ashes and Lions competitive experiences," said ECB Performance Director Mo Babat.

"For the period up until the end of the warm-up matches, the coaching team will assist both groups of players. However, once we start the final build-up to the first Ashes Test, we will then split into two distinct groups with the Lions preparing for their four-day match against Australia A on 9 December."

England's Ashes coaching staff

Head coach: Chris Silverwood

Assistant coaches: Paul Collingwood, Graham Thorpe

Specialists: Jon Lewis (pace bowling), Jeetan Patel (spin bowling), James Foster (wicketkeeping), Carl Hopkinson (fielding), Jonathan Trott (batting, Lions), Bruce French (wicketkeeping, Lions), Ant Botha (coaching consultant), Min Patel (spin, Lions)

Vodafone Men's Ashes v England

Tour Matches

Nov 23-25: England v England Lions, Brisbane

Nov 30 – Dec 3: England v England Lions, Brisbane

Dec 1-3: Australian intra-squad match, Brisbane

Dec 9-12: Australia A v England Lions, Brisbane

Tests

First Test: December 8-12, The Gabba

Second Test: December 16-20, Adelaide Oval

Third Test: December 26-30, MCG

Fourth Test: January 5-9, SCG

Fifth Test: January 14-18, Perth Stadium