England v India Tests - Men's

Buttler returns as England ponder how far to push quicks

It's an immediate return to the England XI for Jos Buttler putting Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope on notice but no call yet on whether to put aging James Anderson and Ollie Robinson through another Test

PA

9 September 2021, 08:59 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo