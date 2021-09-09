Buttler returns as England ponder how far to push quicks

Jos Buttler will return as England's vice-captain and wicketkeeper for Friday's fifth Test against India, leaving Jonny Bairstow sweating over his place.

Buttler missed the 157-run defeat at The Oval to be present at the birth of his second child but has returned to the squad at Old Trafford.

Captain Joe Root confirmed he would make an immediate return to the side, meaning one of Bairstow or Ollie Pope will have to drop out.

Root also confirmed Moeen Ali remained the side's number one spinner. Jack Leach has been recalled for the match but is relying on a turning track in Manchester to get into the side as a second spin option.

Explaining the decision to go straight back to Buttler, who has averaged 14.40 with the bat, Root said: "He's the vice-captain of this team. He is integral to what we're about.

"I know his output in terms of runs this series hasn't been as high as he would have liked, or as we would like, but we know what a great player he is.

"I think Jonny knew exactly what the scenario was when given the opportunity to keep last week."

On Leach's prospects of making his first appearance of the summer, Root added: "I'd say Moeen is our first spinner, yes.

"I'm sure Jack will be desperate to take an opportunity if granted one, but we've not seen the pitches.

"We know what you can get sometimes here at Old Trafford, it can spin and that could be an option that we have to look at with two spinners."

The other big concern for England is the fitness of their fast bowlers, with Jimmy Anderson seemingly feeling the effects of the tightly packed schedule.

Anderson and Robinson have led the attack admirably in the series so far and have sent down almost 330 overs between them in the past five weeks.

Both bowlers looked below their best in the second innings of the fourth Test on a batting-friendly surface at The Oval, raising questions about how their bodies will manage the short turnaround before the fifth match of the series.

In 15 Tests since the start of the 2020 English summer, the 39-year-old Anderson has now taken 41 wickets at 18 in his first bowling innings of the match compared to just seven wickets at 61 in his second innings.

"These two days are really important for recovery, making sure they're in a position to play Test cricket," Root said.

"I think one thing you have to do is trust the medical advice that's been given, speak to the guys that understand the science behind this and also speak to the players as well that know their own bodies better than anybody else.

"You never want to go into a Test match playing someone under risk of injury.

"You want to make sure you do the best thing for the player but you also don't want to go into a Test match and someone go down injured and you've got one less bowler at your disposal."