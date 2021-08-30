England v India Tests - Men's

Buttler to miss fourth Test, England call in reinforcements

Jonny Bairstow to take the wicketkeeping gloves at The Oval while Chris Woakes returns for the fourth Test

PA

30 August 2021, 06:48 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo