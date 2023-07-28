England sweat on Moeen’s fitness after groin injury

'Should I just tee off now?': Moeen after groin strain

England are sweating on the fitness of Moeen Ali and his injured right groin, with the hosts at risks of being without their chief spinner for the rest of the fifth Ashes Test.

Moeen was hurt while running between the wickets in England's first innings on Thursday at The Oval, and did not take to the field in the final session on day one.

England's medical staff will continue to monitor the injury into Friday, after Moeen clearly struggled to run with any power after suffering the issue with the bat.

Likely playing in his last Test for England, Moeen loomed as a crucial component of the hosts’ bid to draw the series 2-2 in the final match.

The Oval wicket is renowned for turning and with Australia batting last, spin was likely to be a factor.

If this is to be Moeen's exit after being called out of retirement for this series and offering no guarantees on his future, the 36-year-old went down swinging.

After seeking on-field treatment when he pulled up lame on a run, Moeen opted to take the long handle to Australia rather than retire hurt.

He scored 23 runs in his next nine balls, hooking Pat Cummins for six and then upper-cutting the quick for another boundary.

Shot of the day that 😉

As entertaining as it was, Moeen's decision to carry on prompted fears he may be well aware his chances of bowling in the match could already be gone.

"That was his decision really," Harry Brook, who top-scored with 85 and was batting with Moeen at the time, said.

"As soon as the physio left the pitch he was like 'should I just tee off now'. And I said you should've been doing that from the start.

"He is one of the best power hitters in the world, and we have seen that in franchise cricket and white-ball cricket.

"Obviously he was in a fair bit of pain ... Hopefully later in the game he might have a bit of a role to play."

Moeen was eventually bowled by Todd Murphy for 34 // Getty

If Moeen is unable to bowl, England would have to lean on Joe Root as their spin option after previously using him heavily in the first two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's.

England are already without Ben Stokes' bowling for this match due to his ongoing knee issues.

But they have picked four quicks in Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad and James Anderson, who turns 41 on Sunday.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Match drawn

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood