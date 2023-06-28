Wong returns to England T20I squad, no room for Beaumont

England have recalled exciting young quick Issy Wong to a bumper 16-player squad for the T20I leg of the Ashes, but there is no room for Test double centurion Tammy Beaumont.

Beaumont produced the highest Test score by an English women with her 208 at Trent Bridge but the 32-year-old remains on the outer in the shortest format, having been dropped ahead of last year’s Commonwealth Games.

Wong missed selection for the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February – England’s last T20 engagement – and was not selected in the Nottingham Test XI.

But the retirement of Katherine Sciver-Brunt has created an opportunity for the 21-year-old speedster, who impressed for Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League.

Uncapped allrounder Danielle Gibson is the other addition to that World Cup group, who were knocked out of the semi-finals by South Africa.

England’s 89-run loss to Australia in the Test mean they already trail four points to nil in the multi-format Ashes series and now need to win five of the six remaining matches, worth two points apiece, to win back the trophy.

However a host of their white-ball stars who did not play the one-off Test– including Alice Capsey, Sarah Glenn and Charlie Dean – have spent the last week warming up for the T20I leg in Loughborough, playing three 20-over games against Australia A.

The first T20I will be played at Edgbaston on Saturday where a crowd of more than 17,000 is expected, before games at The Oval and Lord’s.

"A number of those selected have performed exceptionally well for England A in their short format fixtures and it’s great to have them back with us," England coach Jon Lewis said.

"Danielle Gibson is selected for the first time in our IT20 squad, she is in great form at regional level and has the potential to impact the game whenever she is called upon.

"Issy Wong returns to the T20 squad after her success in the Women's Premier League with Mumbai Indians, it will be exciting to see how she has progressed and grown from those experiences."

England also named a 13-player ‘A’ squad the 50-over games against Australia A in Loughborough, to be captained by Under-19 World Cup skipper Grace Scrivens.

Meanwhile Grace Harris joined her Australian teammates in Birmingham on Tuesday as they shift their focus to the shortest format.

Harris spent the last week in Loughborough preparing for the T20Is with Australia A.

England squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt

England A squad: Grace Scrivens (c), Bryony Smith (vc), Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Alice Davidson-Richards, Kirstie Gordon, Eva Gray, Bess Heath, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Mady Villiers

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

Australia lead the multi-format series 4-0

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)