Soggy scene set for some 'Bazball' boldness

It has been variously described as a cult and a curiosity as much as it's seen as a cricket philosophy, but with the men's Ashes on the line 'Bazball' might be about to breach its entrepreneurial zenith.

Skipper Ben Stokes has already proclaimed he's 'not interested in draws', and anything less than an England win at Old Trafford from tomorrow will see the tiny terracotta urn – housed permanently at Lord's – remain in Australia's notional hands, if not their physical possession.

But it's not only the reigning World Test Champions who hold a 2-1 lead in this Ashes campaign standing between Stokes's men and the prospect of an all-or-nothing showdown at The Oval next week.

Manchester's famously fickle climate seems set to play a central role in a Test where a drawn result would see Australia retain the Ashes they've held since winning them back in Australia in the home summer of 2017-18.

While weather forecasting in England remains about as reliable as its strike-riddled train network, the consensus is for showers of varying intensity on day one, some late-morning drizzle day three then light rain across the weekend.

That outlook might just encourage Stokes and his crusading coach Brendon McCullum to further stretch the boundaries of convention in a series that's already witnessed more funk than did James Brown.

There was the day one declaration at Edgbaston, Joe Root's unsuccessful ramp to the opening ball of day four in the same Test, the great bouncer war of Lord's, and now the installation of a non-specialist number three (Moeen Ali) in the batting berth historically considered the most specialised.

But with the weather and the weight of Australia's uncompromising cricket against them, England might need something even more audacious to force a result should time start slipping away at Old Trafford.

It's a ploy that could appeal to McCullum whose former New Zealand skipper and mentor, Stephen Fleming, was a master at getting opponents to set up games thereby giving his underdog Black Caps a shot at contrived victory.

The most memorable example was the opening Test of NZ's 2001-02 tour to Australia when, after gambling by bowling first at the Gabba, Fleming saw his heavyweight rivals chisel out 486 against some decidedly dour tactics before his own batters imploded to be 4-55 in reply.

But they battled past the follow-on target at which point Fleming brazenly declared 199 in arrears, thereby placing the onus on captaincy counterpart Steve Waugh to set a target which (after 14 overs of Australia's second innings) was 284 in around 60 overs for NZ to steal an unlikely, perhaps undeserved, win.

In what became a one-day game dressed in Test garb, the visitors needed 20 from the final two overs but the loss of big-hitting allrounder Chris Cairns and some desperately defensive tactics from Australia (who could see a humiliating loss looming) meant the Test ended in a draw.

Australia and New Zealand shake hands after the drawn Gabba Test in 2001 // Getty

It doesn't take much to imagine a scenario whereby, with rain becoming a factor and the prospect of an Ashes-deciding stalemate increasing, England's brains trust springs a surprise declaration from a position of deficit and challenges Australia to do their bit in the spirit of entertainment.

Given that's a pure hypothetical, Australia skipper Pat Cummins has no reason yet to consider such a situation, but he has foreshadowed that – while unashamedly pursuing victory at Old Trafford – he won't be coerced into a game of 'who dares wins'.

"Not this far out," Cummins said today when asked if he's pondered the prospect of the fourth Test becoming a funk-fest.

"Probably during the game you’d have a think about it.

"I don’t think I’d be doing anything too reckless (but) we'll wait and see.

"I haven’t really thought about it too much in the back of my mind."

Cummins has previously spoken at length about the dual aim of his team's current England tour – to win the World Test Championship Final (which was ticked off against India last month), and secure the first outright Ashes series win in the UK by an Australia team since 2001.

Despite retaining the Ashes on their previous visit in 2019, coincidentally achieved with a win in the fourth Test at Old Trafford where Australia have not lost since 1981, Cummins has described the final 2-2 scoreline in that battle as a "missed opportunity".

But asked pointedly at his first pre-match media conference of this series at Edgbaston a month ago if he was interested in pursuing drawn results, he declined to echo his rival skipper's unambiguous view and stated simply "when the time's right".

"We want to win so we’ll be doing everything to win," he said, when the question was posed again in a slightly less definitive form today.

"Every situation is hard to plan for until you’re right in the middle of it.

"We’ll see how the game pans out but we absolutely want to win the series, not just retain it (the urn)."

For all the zaniness 'Bazball' promised to deliver amid that rollicking series opener at Edgbaston, England have demonstrably dialled-down the crazy since losing there and their batting has taken on a more recognisable Test tone, albeit scoring at a rate of more than four runs per over.

However, the decision to deploy Moeen as permanent number three barely two years after he retired from first-class cricket, and less than two weeks after Stokes publicly anointed 24-year-old Harry Brook for that role, is an indication England might be preparing to roll the dice at Old Trafford.

By his own admission, Moeen takes low expectations into his promotion claiming if "I come off once in four knocks (over the remaining Tests) … it'll be a decent job done", adding his ambition is essentially to survive 10 overs to take some hardness from the ball before the middle-order does their thing.

"He’s pretty dynamic, so you’ve always got to be a little bit wary of how he goes about it," Cummins said of Moeen who has averaged 15.75 in his four innings this series.

"He might try and bat traditionally or he might try and take the game on, so being ready to adapt to how he goes about it.

"I felt we’ve bowled quite well to him this series so far."

But England have also blazed a largely untrodden path with their bowling, naming a four-pronged seam attack (plus 36-year-old spinner Moeen) that boasts an average age of 36 years 147 days, making it the oldest they have fielded in almost a century.

With the return of James Anderson just 12 days shy of his 41st birthday, to join Stuart Broad (37), Chris Woakes (34) and Mark Wood (33), it's England's most senior bowling unit since the second Test against West Indies in 1928 – also at Old Trafford – where the average age was almost 37.

Australia's expected bowling change – 32-year-old Josh Hazlewood in for Scott Boland (34) – would give an even more sprightly feel to an attack likely to also include 22-year-old off-spinner Todd Murphy or 24-year-old all-rounder Cameron Green.

But Cummins believes time at the crease is more fatigue-inducing for bowlers than years in the legs, which means the reality England have sent down around 130 overs more than their Australia counterparts in the series to date might prove a more decisive factor.

"Age probably isn’t the thing you talk about (but) over the course of a five-Test series fatigue does come into it," Cummins said.

"That’s why you talk about trying to pick a fresh eleven as much as you can.

"As long as there’s no bad weather, there’s usually a result after five days.

"I never feel time constrained on how quickly we need to bat.

"You can make arguments that perhaps the longer you bat, the more fatigue comes into it for the bowling side so it’s one of those things you think about a little bit."

