England v West Indies Tests - Men's

England name eight uncapped players in Test group

England selectors name 30-player training group ahead of intra-squad match leading up to three-Test series against West Indies

AFP

18 June 2020, 09:08 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo