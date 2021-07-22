Pacemen injured, Robinson back in England squad

Ollie Robinson has been recalled to the England Test squad for the first time since being banned for a series of offensive racist and sexist historic tweets.

But England will be without both Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes for the opening two Tests against India due to injury.

Robinson was handed a dream Lord's debut against New Zealand in June but saw the occasion turn into a nightmare when offensive messages dating back almost a decade came to light.

The 27-year-old ended his first day as an international cricketer with a public apology but was not considered for the next match and an investigation by the ECB saw him served with an eight-match ban, with five of those suspended for two years.

He has since made a low-key return to county action and has now been recalled by England head coach Chris Silverwood at the first time of asking, joining a 17-man squad for the first two Tests against India next month.

Archer (elbow) and Woakes (heel) have again been sidelined, while Olly Stone and Ben Foakes are also on the injured list.

However, Ben Stokes has returned having missed the series against New Zealand due to a finger injury, while Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow are also back having been rested for the NZ campaign.

Top order players Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence and Dom Sibley have all been picked despite some disappointing performances against the Kiwis as England looked to bed down their top six ahead of the Ashes later this year.

Those in the Test squad will take part in the opening matches of The Hundred before linking up in Nottingham ahead of the first Test, which starts on August 4.

England squad: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood