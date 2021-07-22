England v India Tests - Men's

Pacemen injured, Robinson back in England squad

England name 17-man squad for first two Tests against England, with Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes again sidelined by injury

22 July 2021, 07:13 AM AEST

