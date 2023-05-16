England v Ireland Test - Men

Archer out of Ashes, Bairstow returns for Ireland Test

Yorkshireman to take the gloves at the expense of Ben Foakes as England confirm injury-plagued quick Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the Ashes

Jack Paynter

16 May 2023, 07:00 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo