England pick new faces as decision looms on Archer

England have named uncapped duo James Bracey (pictured above) and Ollie Robinson for next month's Test series against New Zealand, with coach Chris Silverwood looking to build a squad that is "fitter, faster, leaner, more ready than ever before" for this summer's Ashes in Australia.

England's 15-man squad to face the Black Caps in two Tests, starting on June 2, is without a host of big names, led by injured pair Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes have also been rested after recently returning from the Indian Premier League, opening the door for Bracey and Robinson to debut.

Bracey, who bats in the top three and keeps wicket for Gloucestershire, could bat in the Test side's top order if regular opener Dom Sibley fails to recover from a finger injury, or he could be picked to take the gloves ahead of Ben Foakes.

Fast bowler Robinson, one of three Olivers in the squad, faces an uphill battle to win a first Test cap given Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Ollie Stone and the recalled Craig Overton are also in the squad.

While the Tests against New Zealand and the five-match campaign against India that will follow are England's short-term focus, Silverwood said all roads lead to the Ashes at the end of the year.

"We want to travel to Australia fitter, faster, leaner, more ready than ever before," said Silverwood.

"And (so) they get off the plane and it is 'right, we're here, we mean business and we're full of confidence' and that will take us through.

"We have the greatest respect for our opposition (this English summer). To get to where we want to be against Australia, we have to perform well in these Tests.

"It's not that we rate Australia (more than) anyone else. We understand that we have two of the best teams in the world in front of us. Play well against them, play to our abilities, it will help us win the Ashes as well."

There remains uncertainty over Archer's short-term future after he was again ruled out due to a chronic elbow problem. The pace star will see a specialist this week and may undergo surgery, which could limit his impact this northern summer but have him ready for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

"Jofra Archer is to see a consultant this week to understand the severity of his right elbow injury," Silverwood said.

"He struggled in Sussex's Championship fixture last week and he wasn't able to bowl on the final two days of the match. We need to get this resolved once and for all to give him the best chance of being fully fit as we build up to an intense winter, which will include a T20 World Cup and the Ashes. We need him firing in all formats of the game."

Stokes, who fractured his left index finger during the IPL, is expected to return to action via the T20 Blast for Durham next month.

England Test squad: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood