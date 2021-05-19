England v New Zealand Tests - Men's

England pick new faces as decision looms on Archer

England provide an update on injuries to Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer as they look ahead to the Ashes this summer

Martin Smith

19 May 2021, 10:41 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo