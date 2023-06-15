Men's Ashes 2023

England leave out Wood for first Ashes Test

Hosts select veterans Stuart Broad and James Anderson as well as comeback spinner Moeen Ali for the first Ashes Test

Louis Cameron in Birmingham

15 June 2023, 12:10 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

