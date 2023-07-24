'We were utterly dominant': Stokes buoyed despite result

In the brutally binary world of professional sport, it's rare that both combatants can emerge from a contest having essentially achieved their stated aims.

And while yesterday's soggy stalemate delivered an unsatisfying conclusion to the fourth Test at Old Trafford, it's not entirely unrealistic to suggest Australia and England ultimately met their respective mission statements.

For Pat Cummins' men, that was to retain possession of the tiny terracotta urn that will now notionally return to Australia with them next month while the overriding ambition to win outright a Test series in the UK for the first time since 2001 also remains a possibility, at The Oval from next Thursday.

"It’s a bit of a strange one," Cummins said, as his team staged a low-key celebration after emerging unscathed from a Test where they were comprehensively outplayed.

"As a group, proud that we’ve retained the Ashes but it’s off the back of not our greatest week."

As for his rival skipper Ben Stokes, since taking over the captaincy last year he has repeatedly articulated a view that England's Test cricketers must regard themselves as entertainers first and foremost, and that mindset is aided by "not putting the result at the top of everything we think about".

Using that metric, England should also walk away from a sodden Manchester with a sense of accomplishment having captured 15 Australia wickets for 531 across more than 161 overs, while scoring 61 more in roughly two-thirds of that batting time.

The fact only 30 overs were bowled during the final two days because Manchester turned on its trademark feature ensured England were deprived of what loomed large as their third Ashes Test victory since 2015, with both of those wins coming at Headingley (in 2019 and earlier this month).

The truly dreadful weather also consigned the current iteration of England under Stokes and Brendon McCullum to their first draw in 17 Tests, after both captain and coach had announced they would rather risk losing than play safe for a stalemate.

It's therefore not surprising that shortly after the fourth Test was abandoned around 5.30pm on Sunday in the midst of five hours of unremitting rain that Stokes confirmed he could not have been prouder of his team despite the Ashes remaining with Australia for a fourth consecutive series.

"I can’t actually look back and think we could have been better there because we were pretty much perfect throughout the whole game," Stokes said as rain continued to fall in Manchester.

"Bowling Australia out and then scoring the runs that we did at the pace that we did, I can’t really say we got anything wrong about this game to be honest.

"The weather didn't help us, we can't change that.

"It's a tough pill to swallow, knowing that's the reason we sit here with a draw.

"But we've done everything we possibly could in the hours of play we managed to get.

"We were completely and utterly dominant throughout the hours of play we had.

"It's a shame but, oh well."

Stokes also rather sagely declined to buy into the line being peddled by some that the current 2-1 series scoreline doesn't reflect the apparent reality England have been the better team throughout.

Instead, he noted the first three Tests had been largely line-ball and decided by key moments within games with Australia able to seize them at Edgbaston and Lord's while England grasped them at Headingley then dominated the days before the deluge at Old Trafford.

He also pointed out that, if not for the weather intervention, the series would most likely be poised 2-2 and set for a showdown at The Oval, which would have made it the first men's Ashes series to be decided at the final match since 1965-66.

Given the momentum that has built behind his team since they embarked on their 'Bazball' crusade 13 months ago, then became a juggernaut after events at Lord's and their rollicking win at Headingley, Stokes lamented the opportunity now lost to further strengthen Test cricket in its country of origin.

"I think it would have elevated everything that the series has already done for Test cricket, especially in England," Stokes said of the series showdown that will now not happen.

"There's no doubt if we managed to get a result in this game, next week would have been a very, very special week in the history of English cricket, not just Ashes cricket.

"But I think what we’ve managed to do, up until today anyway, has already done wonders for cricket in England."

In media interviews just moments after the game was called off, Stokes dismissed suggestions his premature declaration shortly before stumps on day one of the series opener at Edgbaston was a factor in his team facing the uphill assignment of winning the last three Tests to reclaim the urn.

He claimed anyone who made that assertion "probably doesn't understand the game as well as we do", and identified the difficult one-handed chance he dropped off Nathan Lyon early in Australia's ultimately successful ninth-wicket run chase in that game as the one moment of the campaign he would like to revise.

And even though the Ashes remain in Australia's possession, Stokes remains in no doubt the free-spirited game plan England embrace at the expense of the must-win mentality – which has historically defined this consummate results-driven industry – will earn them more kudos than criticism.

"I said in the dressing room the reward for your work isn't what you get, it's what you become," Stokes said in the wake of the fourth Test when asked how he would get himself 'up' for the final game of a series England can't win.

"I think what we've managed to become is a team that people will remember.

"I said that well before series started, that I wanted our team to try and play a brand of cricket that people will always talk about.

"I think regardless of how the series ends up, people will always talk about us.

"For me, being the leader of this certain type of cricket, to sit here and say that we've achieved that over the last 18 months, I find it very easy to be able to get out of bed and go out to play cricket."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Match drawn

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood