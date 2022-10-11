England wary of full strength Aussies

Despite their stranglehold over Australia in their recent T20 meetings, England remain wary of an Aussie side that could welcome back their entire first choice bowling line-up for the second Dettol T20I in Canberra on Wednesday.

Fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, leg-spinner Adam Zampa, and allrounder Glenn Maxwell have re-joined the Australian squad and trained today at Manuka Oval after being rested from the trip to Perth.

The three quicks all bowled for about 20 minutes off a few paces on the side of the wicket square, while Ashton Agar also bowled and batted in the nets in a positive sign for his recovery from another side strain.

England have won five of their past six T20 internationals against Australia, including Sunday's series opener in Perth by eight runs, but allrounder Sam Curran said they expected a different challenge from the reigning world champions on Wednesday night.

"We know they're missing a few players, they'll most likely bring them back because they'll be around for the World Cup," the left-armer told reporters at Manuka Oval this afternoon.

"It'll be a great challenge, they're amazing bowlers, and they've got Maxi (Maxwell) to come back and as well. So they've got some amazing players, that's why they're the champions from last year."

But Curran revealed England had no idea how Australia would line-up in the remaining two games of the series – both in Canberra – as the hosts test out different combinations ahead of this month's T20 World Cup.

Cameron Green, who is not in the World Cup squad, has opened instead of captain Aaron Finch in the last three matches, while bowlers Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Mitchell Swepson – who are also not in the 15-player Cup squad – played on Sunday.

Steve Smith has also been in and out of the side as national selectors try to determine the right balance for the middle-order.

"They've got an extremely powerful team and that's the route they're going with," Curran said.

"They're obviously exploring different options, Finchy (Finch) hasn't been opening as well.

"So (we've got) no real idea what they're going to go with because they're experimenting a bit.

"There's no question Steve Smith is an amazing player, so I'm sure he'll be around and maybe you'll see a bit of him in the next couple of games."

Australia No.3 Mitch Marsh said they had a pretty good idea what their starting XI would be for their opening match of the World Cup against New Zealand in Sydney on October 22 and suggested it could be revealed in the final three warm-up matches.

"I imagine over the next couple of games we'll definitely settle on an XI and get us all together with a couple of games under our belt," Marsh said today.

"Hopefully that's the case. That's also relying on everyone pulling up well and being fit and available.

"We'll have to wait and see but I presume that we'll be playing our best XI."

What exactly is Australia's best team remains to be seen, with Smith, Tim David and Marcus Stoinis, who returned from a side injury on Sunday in Perth, seemingly battling it out for the final two middle-order batting spots.

Australia squad (first T20I): Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchel Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Australia squad (second and third T20Is): Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

First T20: England won by eight runs

Second T20, Wednesday Oct 12: Manuka Oval, Canberra 7:10pm AEDT

Third T20, Friday Oct 14: Manuka Oval, Canberra 7:10pm AEDT

