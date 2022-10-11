Australia v England T20Is - Men

England wary of full strength Aussies

Australia could welcome back their entire first choice bowling attack in Canberra on Wednesday after the three quicks and Adam Zampa were rested from the trip to Perth

Jack Paynter in Canberra

11 October 2022, 07:00 PM AEST

