Players set to take a knee before first Test

England and West Indies players are set to take a knee together for 30 seconds ahead of tonight's first Test in Southampton to show their combined support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

English football clubs have been taking a knee before Premier League games upon season resumption, and now that show of solidarity is set to be shared in cricket.

While England captain Ben Stokes was not specific in detailing the "gesture" that will be displayed by his side, several UK media outlets are reporting the players will kneel before play on day one.

"There is going to be a gesture shown from us as a team in support of Black Lives Matter towards the equality in society throughout cricket and throughout sport," Stokes said on match eve.

"We aren’t in any way, shape or form showing support towards any political matters on the movement.

"We are all about the equality through society and sport."

Veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad said he was hopeful the Black Lives Matter movement would be a long-lasting one when he discussed the topic in the lead-up to the opening Test.

"Taking a knee before just one game does not instigate change," Broad said. "It doesn’t encourage people to think about these issues over the longer term, and this movement is something we need to keep in people’s minds."

The move follows both sides' decision to wear 'Black Lives Matter' logos on the collars of their playing uniforms for the entire series.

Stokes, playing in his first Test as captain with Joe Root absent for the birth of his second child, said he will wait until match day to announce his XI.

The allrounder said he was not looking forward to telling the players not selected of their fate.

"I've been dreading it for the last two or three days, telling the unfortunate guys," he said.

"It's not a nice conversation to think about and I can't wait to give Joe the armband back for that reason, but that is leadership.

"It's great to tell guys they're playing but with that comes the fact that you have to deliver the bad news. It's never nice."

