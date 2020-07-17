England v West Indies Tests - Men's

Stokes, Sibley grind down Windies to put England on top

West Indies rue coin-toss call and sloppy fielding as half-centuries to England pair see home side make a steady start to must-win Test

Dave Middleton

17 July 2020, 06:50 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo