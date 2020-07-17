Stokes, Sibley grind down Windies to put England on top

Cautious England grind way through opening day

Half-centuries from Ben Stokes and opener Dom Sibley saw England make a dominant start to the second Test against the West Indies who may come to rue their decision at the coin toss.

Sibley's 86 and 59 for Stokes helped the home side to 3-207 after the first day's 82 overs despite a rain-delayed start. The pair had put together an unbroken 124-run stand that took England through the final session without loss.

It was a welcome reprieve for England, trailing 1-0 in this three-Test series, after they started the day amidst scandal with Jofra Archer sensationally ruled out of the Test for breaching strict bio-security protocols for this series, the first international cricket since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Archer had stopped off at his home in Hove on the English south coast when travelling between Southampton and Manchester, a clear breach of the protocols although questions may be asked why players and staff were left to drive themselves between venues. Archer must now spend five days in isolation and have multiple COVID-19 tests.

It forced England into an unplanned fourth change to their XI, having already opted to rest James Anderson and Mark Wood from Test, while Joe Denly was dropped for the returning Joe Root.

Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes were joined by allrounder Sam Curran in making up an entirely new front-line pace attack for England, but Windies captain Jason Holder had no hesitation opting to bowl first at Old Trafford under grey skies.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies name huge 26-player group with eye on UK tour

But his fast bowlers were unable to make the same inroads they had in the opening match at Southampton, which the Windies won by four wickets.

With three days' rest between the Tests and an unchanged line-up, the Windies' pace attack struggled for rhythm and wasted their opportunity with the new ball.

First-Test enforcer Shannon Gabriel sprayed his second delivery down the leg-side for five wides, and later spent time off the field with an apparent groin issue. Holder also spent time off the ground, and the Windies now face the prospect of batting last on a pitch that has already shown signs of turn and uneven bounce.

England had been bowled out for just 204 in the opening Test, but this was a much-improved effort from their batters, even if the Windies were able to celebrate wickets either side of the lunch break.

With his quicks struggling, Holder threw the ball to part-time spinner Roston Chase in the final over of an abbreviated opening session, and on his second ball got one to straighten enough to beat the defence of Rory Burns and strike the left-hander on the pad in front.

On the first ball after the break, Test rookie Zak Crawley – promoted to No.3 following the return of Root – turned a delivery straight into the hands of Holder at leg-slip.

At 2-29 things looked precarious for England but Root saw off the hat-trick attempt and put on 52 with Sibley before the captain fell for 23 when driving at a full and wide ball from Alzarri Joseph to give Holder a second slips catch.

That would be the Windies last joy of the day, however, as Sibley and Stokes dug in to see off the visitors in an attritional day's play.

Sibley soaked up 253 balls for his 86, while Stokes' strike-rate was only marginally better with his 59 coming from 159 balls, although he did loft Chase over long-off for a six that ended a boundary drought that had stretched on for more than an hour.

The Windies were also left to rue some sloppy fielding, with Sibley put down twice – at short-leg when on 44 off the spin of Chase shortly before tea, and again on 68 when Holder dropped him at slip after Gabriel had found the edge.