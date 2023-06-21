Women's Ashes - Test

White-ball star Wyatt to debut as England name Test XI

England have handed Test debuts to Danni Wyatt and fast bowler Lauren Filer for the multi-format Ashes opener against Australia at Trent Bridge

Laura Jolly in Nottingham

21 June 2023, 06:34 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

