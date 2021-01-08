England set for historic limited-overs tour in Pakistan

The England women's cricket team will tour Pakistan for the first time in October, joining the men's side in an unprecedented joint trip for a T20 series.

No England team has played international cricket in the country since 2005, as a result of terror concerns related to an attack on Sri Lanka's team bus, but now two will make the trip together.

Eoin Morgan's white-ball team had already committed to a two-match T20 series in Karachi on October 14 and 15, with those dates now turned into double-headers involving Heather Knight's side.

Knight and company will then stay on to contest three one-day internationals at the same venue between October 18-22.

Clare Connor, managing director of women's cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be making this historic announcement today. The England Women's cricket team has never toured Pakistan before so this is another important step in our history and journey."

England Women are set to take on New Zealand next month, with tour dates and squad details close to being confirmed, while a return series in England, as well as a visit from South Africa, are set for the summer.

Australia are also likely to tour New Zealand in the coming months, while South Africa are hosting Pakistan this month in the first bilateral women's series since Australia hosted New Zealand in October last year.