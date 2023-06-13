Uncapped duo bolt into England squad for Ashes Test match

England have included uncapped bolters Lauren Filer and Danielle Gibson in their 15-player squad for the upcoming one-off women's Ashes Test at Trent Bridge.

Right-arm seamer Filer, who has previously represented England Academy, has been included after impressive performances for domestic side Western Storm over the past two seasons.

Allrounder Gibson, who was a travelling reserve at the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February, was the Storm's leading wicket-taker and second run-scorer in this year's domestic T20 tournament, the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

The pair, who are yet to debut in any format for England's senior side, are the only fresh faces in an otherwise consistent squad that includes the XI that featured in England's most recent Test against South Africa last June.

England's Test squad will meet Australia A in a three-day warm-up in Derby from Thursday as they prepare for the start of the Ashes in Nottingham on June 22.

England coach Jon Lewis described the Test squad as "nicely balanced" with his side out to win the multi-format Ashes for the first time since 2013.

"Dani (Gibson) is one of the form cricketers in the country, she is improving both with bat and ball and if selected in the team, offers us a dynamic cricketer who can change the momentum of the game," Lewis said.

"Lauren is a genuine wicket-taking threat with good pace and swing.

"If selected in the playing XI, she offers us a point of difference in our bowling attack that could impact a Test match at any point in the game."

The year's Ashes Test will be five days after the last two ended in draws on day four // Getty

England's bowling attack for the Trent Bridge Test will look somewhat different to the XI Australia met in the last Ashes Test at Manuka Oval in January 2022 following the retirements of Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Sciver-Brunt.

England have also named a strong 'A' side headlined by experienced international Lauren Winfield-Hill to meet Australia's senior team in a red-ball warm-up in Leicester starting Thursday.

Test squad members Danni Wyatt and Alice Davidson-Richards will also link up with the England A side to take on Alyssa Healy's Australians in the three-day game at Grace Road.

Regular white-ball leg-spinner Sarah Glenn, off-spinner Charlie Dean and familiar WBBL faces Maia Bouchier, Bess Heath and Eve Jones have also been included in the England A squad, alongside Under-19 World Cup captain Grace Scrivens.

Meanwhile Alyssa Healy’s Australian squad touched down in the United Kingdom on Sunday and will hold their first training session in Leicester on Tuesday.

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

England A squad to play Australia: Lauren Winfield-Hill (c), Charlie Dean (vc), Maia Bouchier, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Sarah Glenn, Kirstie Gordon, Eva Gray, Bess Heath, Eve Jones, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Danielle Wyatt

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Test: June 22-26 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am local (7pm AEST)

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)