Aussies could play England at empty grounds: Morgan

Australia could meet old cricket enemy England behind closed doors during July's tour of the UK, with World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan saying he is even open to fielding two teams on the same day at separate venues if the coronavirus outbreak forces a compressed season.

The England Test team, skippered by Joe Root, could face either West Indies or Pakistan, who are both due to arrive for three-match series, while Morgan's white-ball side take on Australia in 50-over and Twenty20 matches scheduled in July.

The coronavirus has led to the postponement of the country's domestic season until at least May 28 and the England and Wales Cricket Board is already preparing for a situation where internationals can take place this year without crowds.

But while English grounds are used to bumper attendances for international fixtures, Morgan pointed out that is not the case everywhere so playing at empty stadiums would therefore not be too much of an adjustment for him.

England-Australia games typically draw big crowds // Getty

"I've played county cricket for a long time and Test match cricket in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and that's the exact same, I'd say," Morgan said.

"From a very serious point of view, if medical experts advised us it was OK to play behind closed doors and it was on TV, I think that would be a huge step forward for the game."

He added: "I see every option being viable during this extraordinary time.

"Certainly I've never experienced anything like it and I don't think anyone else has. I think the serious nature of the situation economically and financially for the game is something that we have never come across."

All domestic cricket in England has been postponed until May 28 at the earliest, with the West Indies series still scheduled to start on June 4.

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison, announcing a £61 million ($AUD 124 million) aid package on Monday, said touring international sides were being "very flexible, innovative and massively understanding", with Morgan indicating his teammates would adopt a similar approach.

"Certainly from a players' point of view, we want to do as much as we can to try and keep things going," Morgan said.

"If there's an opportunity to play as much cricket as we can, I'd like to think every player would be behind it. I certainly am.

"But obviously times are still uncertain at the moment... Realistically we can't think about playing, when our first game will be, or how many we will play until the situation is downgraded from a pandemic."

Morgan praised vice-captain Jos Buttler's "incredibly kind gesture" in auctioning the shirt he wore during last year's World Cup final to raise funds for two hospitals treating coronavirus patients.

One consolation for Morgan during the outbreak is that the 33-year-old Dublin-born batsman recently became a father after his wife Tara gave birth to the couple's first child, a son named Leo.

"We've been isolated for a bit longer than anyone else, which is really nice," he said. "It's been good fun and a very exciting time for us."