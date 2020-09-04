England v Australia T20Is - Men's

Morgan begins mind games by declaring Aussies favourites

Australia's No.1 T20 ranking and a full-strength squad gives them the upper hand over England's match-hardened group, Eoin Morgan believes

Sam Ferris

4 September 2020, 07:40 AM AEST

