Scoop Podcast: The Burns return!

After missing the entirety of WBBL|07 due to border closures, Sydney Sixers' middle-order dynamo Erin Burns is relishing her return in the magenta having shot to second spot on the WBBL|08 runs tally.

Erin joined Scoop Podcast hosts Em and LJ to continue the conversation about old hotmail accounts, the additions of Sophie Ecclestone, Suzie Bates and Charlotte Edwards at the Sixers as well as the blossoming WBBL mothers' club.

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash