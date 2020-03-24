Du Plessis earns new South Africa contract

Former captain Faf du Plessis has been offered a new 12-month contract by Cricket South Africa, suggesting he will extend his international career beyond October's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Du Plessis had said that he would review his international future after the tournament.

But having been named as one of 16 recipients of a national contract for the 2020-21 season, he now looks set to be available for the next South African summer, which is currently scheduled to include home Tests against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Du Plessis has handed over the captaincy in the limited-overs formats to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, while the wicketkeeper-batsman is also expected to be a contender for the vacant position of Test captain.

CSA have held back on handing out a final contract as an incentive to those who have not made the cut.

"We have decided to keep the 17th men's contract open for the moment and players can qualify for it through performance," CSA Acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul said in a statement on Monday.

"We have contracted 16 men's players and 14 women's players which we feel is the appropriate number to maintain our national squads across the various formats.

"This enables us to contract both our Test players as well as those who are limited overs specialists."

Seamer Beuran Hendricks, who featured in the Test series against England earlier this year, is the only new men's recipient, while Theunis de Bruyn and Dale Steyn – who remains available for white-ball formats – have been dropped.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje, allrounder Dwaine Pretorius and batsman Rassie van der Dussen have been awarded full contracts after earning upgrades during the course of the past season.

Women's players Nadine de Klerk and Sinalo Jafta also have been given full contracts after earning upgrades last season, while off-spinner Raisibe Ntozakhe and allrounder Zintle Mali were dropped.

Cricket Australia is expected to announce it's 2020-21 list of men's and women's contracted players in April.

Men's contracted players: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Women's contracted players: Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt.