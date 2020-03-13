A quiet place: coronavirus keeping cricket on mute

Australia extend hold over New Zealand with emphatic win

Last Sunday 86,174 fans attended the Women's T20 World Cup final at the MCG. At the SCG on Friday for Australia's one-dayer against New Zealand, there were zero.

The escalating spread of COVID-19, commonly called 'coronavirus', forced Cricket Australia to lock out fans for the first Gillette ODI series match – and subsequent two games – resulting in an eerie hybrid of a cricket match; part international, part club game.

Nathan Lyon, making his international commentary debut with Fox Cricket, was asked at dinner if playing this game was like playing in the empty stadiums of the UAE. Lyon shook his head, quickly pointing out there are at least 100 people in the stands in places like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"It was unique and something I haven't experienced before playing cricket for Australia in front of half a dozen people," said captain Aaron Finch.

"I think all in all it was a pretty good result compared to what has happened around the world with sporting events being cancelled. It was great to get out and put on a pretty good show for the fans watching at home."

With no fans in attendance, the match was very much no frills.

There were no replays on the big screens. No music between overs. No public announcer. No Kiss Cam!

pic.twitter.com/QJcsA4Bv0X A handshake out of habit, and then a quick joke, between the skippers 🤝 #AUSvNZ March 13, 2020

There were also no handshakes. Well, there was one when captains Finch and Kane Williamson shook hands after the Aussie skipper won the toss. The pair quickly recoiled in jest and when they went their separate ways, Finch put forward a fist bump and Williamson offered an elbow.

Without the buzz off a crowd, every grunt, groan, quip, query and crack of leather on willow could be heard. Except by umpire Paul Wilson, who missed an edge off Aaron Finch's bat, and while the Kiwis went up they decided not to review.

Finch enjoys an early reprieve after non-review of noisy nick

Milestones were muted – a quick raise of the bat to applauding teammates was all the emotion expended.

Wicket celebrations were just as restrained. You would not have known D'Arcy Short had picked out Henry Nicholls on the mid-wicket boundary if you were relying on sound alone.

However, Adam Zampa could not help but create and echo of excitement when he produced a sublime wrong'un, perhaps the best delivery of his career, to castle Williamson.

Zampa's incredible wrong'un bamboozles Williamson

The over rate too flowed faster. Why that is the case without crowds is hard to put a finger on. But without a crowd the fielders had to climb over the fence and fetch the handful of sixes that were struck into the bays of empty seats.

The match ended with little fanfare, as the players traded fist bumps and walked off the field to the same silence they enjoyed for whole day and which is set to continue on Sunday.

Gillette ODI Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

First ODI: Australia win by 71 runs

Second ODI: March 15 at SCG. 10.30am AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 20 at Blundstone Arena. 2.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo