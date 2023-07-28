Men's Ashes 2023

Fatigue factor crucial in Oval Ashes finale

Dropped catches and niggling injuries defined an opening day at The Oval in which mental and physical strain was evident on both sides

Andrew Ramsey at The Oval

28 July 2023, 07:18 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo